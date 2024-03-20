Leo Varadkar: I am no longer best man to be Irish PM

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has announced his resignation as both party leader and taoiseach, expressing pride in his accomplishments during his tenure, which included advancing equality and modernization through legalizing same-sex marriage and abortion. Varadkar cited personal and political reasons for his decision, emphasizing that while he believes the current government could be re-elected, he no longer feels he is the best person for the job. His resignation triggers the selection of a new Fine Gael leader, with names such as Simon Harris, Helen McEntee, Paschal Donohoe, and Heather Humphreys being mentioned as potential successors. Opposition leader Mary Lou McDonald has called for a general election, criticizing Fine Gael’s leadership and advocating for a change of government and direction. Despite political differences, various political figures, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill, have extended well wishes to Varadkar. The process of selecting a new leader is set to begin shortly, with multiple candidates expected to vie for the position.

