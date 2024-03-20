HK security law is final nail in coffin, say critics

The recent passage of Hong Kong’s new security law, known as Article 23, has sparked widespread criticism from Western leaders, the UN, and rights groups, who view it as a further erosion of freedoms in the city. The law, unanimously passed by Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing parliament, targets offenses deemed treasonous and allows for closed-door trials, extended detention without charge, and severe penalties, including life sentences. Critics argue that the legislation undermines due process, fair trial rights, and violates Hong Kong’s international human rights obligations. Concerns have been raised by the US, EU, and UK over the sweeping provisions of the law, which they fear could impact the city’s status as a business center and lead to self-censorship among Hongkongers. While Hong Kong’s leader John Lee defends the law as necessary for preventing espionage and sabotage, pro-democracy activists see it as a step closer to mainland China’s system and a loss for civil liberties in the city. The passage of the law has reignited tensions over China’s increasing influence in Hong Kong, prompting criticism from international figures and concerns about the future of the city’s autonomy under the “one country, two systems” framework.

