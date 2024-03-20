Giorgia Meloni: Italian PM seeks damages over deepfake porn videos

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, is pursuing €100,000 in damages after deepfake pornographic videos of her surfaced online. Scheduled to appear in court on July 2nd in Sassari, Sardinia, Meloni aims to testify against a 40-year-old man and his 73-year-old father, who are under investigation for producing the videos. The images, digitally manipulated to depict Meloni’s face, were posted on a US pornographic website and viewed millions of times over several months. Meloni’s legal team plans to donate any awarded damages to a fund supporting women affected by male violence, with her lawyer emphasizing the symbolic nature of the sum and the importance of encouraging victims to come forward. Deepfake pornography has become increasingly prevalent online, causing distress to victims whose faces are superimposed onto explicit content.

