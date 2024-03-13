Nordic tensions on the rise amid Russian anger over NATO accessions

Tensions with Russia are escalating in the Nordic region following Sweden and Norway’s accession to NATO. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo warned of Russia’s preparation for a prolonged conflict with the West and emphasized the need for increased European defense spending and coordination. Orpo urged the EU to bolster defense capabilities independently of US election outcomes. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership as insignificant and reiterated plans to deploy troops and weaponry near the border in response. He also warned of Russia’s readiness for nuclear war if the US sent troops to Ukraine. In response to Russia’s aggression, Denmark announced a significant increase in defense spending over the next five years, surpassing NATO’s recommended 2% of GDP. The funding will enhance military capacity, provide aid to Ukraine, and expand conscription, including the inclusion of women for the first time. Despite ongoing investments, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stressed the need for further modernization to meet NATO’s defense objectives.

