Ukrainian drones strike Russian iron ore plant

On Wednesday, two Ukrainian drones hit one of Russia’s largest iron ore plants. The two drones attacked the fuel facilities of the plant.

Just two hours after announcing the first strike, Roman Starovoit the governor of Kursk announced a second attack on the facilities. The drone strikes hit the Mikhailovsky GOK iron ore plant. Metalloinvest (MTALI.UL), the largest producer of iron ore in Russia, owned this plant. Starovoit took to social media to warn people to stay calm and reassure them that Russian air defenses were in use. A source from Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency claimed responsibility. Metalloinvest stated that a fuel tank caught on fire after the first strike. After both strikes, the company announced the plant was operating normally and there were no casualties. According to Metalloinvest, the plant has iron ore deposit reserves of 10.4 billion tonnes. This attack comes after recent Ukrainian attempts to target Russian oil refineries and similar infrastructure. This same plant was struck in December following accounts by the Governor of Kursk that Ukrainian drones impaired plant power lines.

