Haiti gang leader threatens ‘civil war’ if PM does not resign

Amid escalating violence in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier has issued a threat of “civil war” if Prime Minister Ariel Henry does not resign. The situation has led to a humanitarian crisis, with thousands displaced and over 1,000 killed since the start of the year. The United States has urged Henry to expedite a transition, emphasizing the need for a multinational security support mission and free and fair elections. Henry’s whereabouts became known after he boarded a charter flight from New Jersey, but with the airport closed due to gang activity and neighboring countries turning him away, he landed in Puerto Rico. Tensions remain high as Henry seeks alternative routes back to Haiti, while diplomatic pressure mounts for him to agree to a transitional government. The violence, orchestrated by Chérizier’s G9 alliance, intensified during Henry’s absence, prompting fears of further unrest and instability. Haiti’s prolonged political crisis, exacerbated by gang dominance, underscores the urgent need for international intervention to address the deteriorating situation.

