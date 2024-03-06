At least 18 Syrian truffle hunters killed in suspected IS attack

Suspected Islamic State (IS) gunmen have killed at least 18 people and left over 50 missing in an attack on truffle hunters in Syria’s eastern Deir al-Zour province, according to reports from monitoring groups and media outlets. The attack occurred in the desert area of Kobajib, with conflicting reports on the exact number of casualties. The victims included civilians as well as members of the pro-government National Defence Forces (NDF). Desert truffles, a valuable commodity in Syria, were being sought by the hunters at the time of the attack. While IS is believed to be responsible for the violence, there has been no immediate claim of responsibility. Despite its military defeat in 2019, IS still poses a significant threat, with reports indicating a resurgence of attacks in Syria. The central Badia desert has emerged as a strategic area for the group’s activities, with hundreds of fighters operating in the region.

