Senegal president announces March election

The government of Senegal has announced that the country’s presidential election will be held on March 24th, following tensions sparked by President Macky Sall’s decision to postpone the original February poll. This move led to widespread protests, with opponents accusing him of attempting a constitutional coup. Senegal, known for its stability and democratic tradition, has never experienced a military coup. President Sall, whose tenure ends on April 2nd, had previously stated that he would not seek a third term. The announcement of the election date comes after the dissolution of the government and the replacement of Prime Minister Amadou Ba with Interior Minister Sidiki Kaba, allowing Ba to focus on his presidential campaign as the ruling coalition’s candidate. President Sall, who has served two terms, initially pledged not to exceed his term limits when first elected in 2012.

