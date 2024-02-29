Putin allies tell Macron: Any French troops you send to Ukraine will suffer fate of Napoleon’s army

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s allies cautioned French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday against sending troops to Ukraine, as any French troops in Ukraine would inevitably meet the same end as Napoleon Bonaparte’s Grande Armee in 1812 following their invasion of Russia, which ended in defeat.

On Monday, French President Macron suggested the possibility of European nations sending troops to Ukraine. The U.S. and Britain announced they had no plans to do so. The Kremlin warned if European NATO members sent troops to Ukraine, conflict between Russia and the NATO military alliance would be “inevitable”. The chairman of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, the State Duma, likened Macron to Napoleon. On social media, he stated that Macron’s initiatives are “dangerous” for French citizens. He also warned that Macron should remember how over 600,000 Napoleon’s soldiers died as a result of the 1812 invasion of Russia before making statements like those. Putin has also previously warned of the potential impacts that could result from head-on NATO and Russia confrontation. Macron’s statement was embraced by some in eastern Europe. Others, however, did not welcome the suggestion from Macron. Former President Dmitry Medvedev used Macron’s suggestion to demonstrate how “flawed” Western political thinking had evolved. A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson declared that other Western countries “understand the danger”. As a response to the U.S. and Britain’s announcement of having no such plans to send troops to Ukraine.

