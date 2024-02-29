Pakistan swears in new parliament amid chaotic scenes, as Imran Khan’s party protests vote count

On Thursday, Pakistan’s National Assembly swore in its newly elected members. Allies of former Premier Imran Khan protested the “rigged election”.

Lawmakers, members of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party protested, shouting “vote-thief!”. These protests were directed at Shenbaz Sharif, who with his brother Nawaz Sharif, is expected to from the government. The oath for incoming legislators was administered by the outgoing National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf at noon. Members of Khan’s PTI party called for national rallies against the election. It claims that election results were altered in “dozens of constituencies” to prevent a majority win. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan denies these claims. The PTI even authored a letter to the IMF, pleading with it to perform an audit of the country’s recent election. Currently, Khan is in prison and is barred from both seeking and holding public office. So far, he has been convicted on corruption charges, violations of marriage laws, and revealing official state secrets. He is in the process of appealing all of the convictions but still faces 170 legal cases.

