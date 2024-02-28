Guinea junta appoints Mamadou Oury Bah as new prime minister

Former Guinean opposition leader Mamadou Oury Bah, also known as Bah Oury, has been appointed prime minister by the country’s military junta following the abrupt dissolution of the government. Amidst mounting discontent with the junta, marked by deadly clashes between police and protesters during a nationwide workers’ strike, trade unions have been advocating for lower food prices amidst economic challenges. Bah, a trained economist, has called for an end to the strike and emphasized collaborative efforts to address pressing issues gradually. Tasked with forming a new government and addressing economic hardships, Bah’s swearing-in was overseen by interim President Mamady Doumbouya, who led the military coup in September 2021. With extensive political experience dating back to the early 1990s, including founding and leading opposition parties and serving as a minister, Bah’s appointment is seen as crucial in navigating Guinea’s transition to democratic rule, especially as elections are slated to be held within 10 months. Despite the junta-opposition deadlock over the transition process, Bah’s leadership is hoped to play a pivotal role in resolving both political and economic crises in Guinea.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-68400220