An attack on Chad’s National Security Agency resulted in multiple casualties, with the government asserting that the situation is now under control. The assault, which occurred shortly after the announcement of Chad’s presidential election scheduled for May 6, led to the arrest of members of the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), who will face prosecution. Amid reports of heavy gunfire in the capital N’Djamena, internet connectivity was disrupted, and Communication Minister Abderaman Koulamallah attributed the attack to PSF leader Yaya Dillo, although Dillo has not yet responded. While the government accused the PSF of involvement in a recent assassination attempt on the president of the Supreme Court, Dillo denied any connection to the incident. As a vocal critic of President Mahamat Déby, who assumed power in 2021 following his father’s death, Dillo’s opposition underscores the political tensions surrounding the upcoming election, intended to conclude Chad’s transition to civilian rule. President Déby, backed by the Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS), has yet to confirm his candidacy, with France’s support of his regime drawing scrutiny. France’s military presence in Chad, aimed at combating jihadist groups in West Africa, has further complicated the political landscape, raising concerns about the electoral commission’s impartiality and the potential perpetuation of the Déby dynasty, as voiced by the opposition.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-68424115