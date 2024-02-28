Alexei Navalny’s funeral to be held on Friday in Moscow

Alexei Navalny’s funeral is set to take place in Moscow on Friday, with a service planned at Borisovskoye Cemetery following a farewell ceremony at a local church. His widow, Yulia, expressed uncertainty about the event’s peacefulness, noting the possibility of police interference. Navalny, a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, passed away unexpectedly in an Arctic prison earlier this month, sparking widespread allegations against the Russian president. Details surrounding his death remain unclear, and Russian authorities initially resisted releasing his body to his family. His team faced challenges in organizing the funeral, with some funeral homes reportedly refusing to assist due to Navalny’s identity. Meanwhile, Navalny’s widow addressed the European Parliament, criticizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine and advocating for a new approach against Putin. Navalny’s team initially aimed to hold the funeral on February 29, but logistical issues arose, potentially influenced by Putin’s scheduled address on the same day. Despite the circumstances, Navalny’s supporters are encouraged to attend the funeral early to pay their respects. However, given recent arrests of individuals commemorating Navalny, a heavy police presence is expected at the funeral. Allegations have also emerged suggesting Navalny was set for release in a prisoner swap before his death, an assertion denied by the Kremlin.

