Iran sends Russia hundreds of ballistic missiles

Iran has supplied Russia with an estimated 400 surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles with a striking capability range of between 300 and 700 km (186 to 435 miles). According to Iranian military officials, there have already been four shipments of missiles to Russia since early January, and there will continue to be more in the coming weeks via both ship and plane.

The missiles provided to Russia have mainly been precision weapons from the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic missiles, mainly used to strike high-value targets. These missiles would equip Russia with a large battlefield advantage as these missiles have the ability to inflict considerable damage due to the fact that they are harder for air defense systems to intercept. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had no information on Russian procurement of ballistic missiles, but expressed concern regarding the potential threats posed to Ukraine amidst delays in U.S. funding. This new weapons deal comes after the finalization of a November agreement between Iran and Russia wherein Russia provided Iran with Su-35 fighter jets, Yak-130 pilot training aircraft, and Mi-28 attack helicopters.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/world/iran-sends-russia-hundreds-ballistic-missiles-sources-say-2024-02-21/