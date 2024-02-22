Denmark unveils Ukraine aid package, urges allies to give more

On Thursday, Denmark announced a new military aid package for Ukraine in the amount of 1.7 billion crown ($247.4 million). Denmark continued, making an urgent public plea to allies to increase donations to Ukraine for the war with Russia.

Denmark is one of the biggest contributors of military aid respective to its economy and has continuously supported Ukraine throughout its war with Russia. With this new aid package, Denmark aid given to Ukraine will total 33.3 billion crowns since the outbreak of the war. Donations for this new aid package come from a seven billion crown fund that Denmark created for military, civil, and business donations to Ukraine last March. Denmark is also leading a coalition to aid Ukraine in establishing a Ukrainian air force along with the United States and the Netherlands, with expectations to make its first shipment of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this Summer.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/denmark-unveils-ukraine-aid-package-urges-allies-give-more-2024-02-22/