US warned allies about Russian space, nuclear capabilities, source says

Representative Mike Turner, Republican chair of the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee, publicly called for the declassification of intelligence regarding a “serious national security threat” on Wednesday. The New York Times later reported that the intelligence pertains to a Russian space-based anti-satellite nuclear program. The weapon is not currently in orbit.

Senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, chair and vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, stated their panel had already received the intelligence in question and have tracked the issue “rigorously.” Other sources stated the Senate Intelligence Committee discussed the threat weeks ago. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan did not provide specific details, but stated he is looking forward to his already-scheduled meeting with congressional leaders and intelligence community members on Thursday. House Speaker Mike Johnson reaffirmed Sullivan’s non-alarmist tone and stated there is no need for serious public concern.

