Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov sunk off Crimea, says Ukraine

A Ukrainian military report claims that the Caesar Kunikov, a significant Russian amphibious ship, has been sunk off the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea. The attack, allegedly carried out by Ukrainian forces, utilized Magura V5 sea drones, targeting the ship near Yalta. The sinking is seen as part of Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to counter Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea. While Russia’s navy has not confirmed the sinking, Ukrainian intelligence claims the ship suffered critical damage and began to sink. This incident follows a series of attacks targeting Russian naval assets in the region, including the sinking of the Novocherkassk in December and the Ivanovets earlier this month. The Caesar Kunikov had previously been damaged in a Ukrainian strike on the port of Berdyansk in March 2022, highlighting ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia in the region.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-68292602