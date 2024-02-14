Hungary resignations leave Viktor Orban in biggest crisis yet

The sudden resignations of Hungary’s President Katalin Novak and former Justice Minister Judit Varga, attributed to their involvement in granting clemency to a figure linked to child abuse, have escalated into the most significant threat to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s decade-long rule. The departures of these influential women, symbolizing different facets of Orban’s leadership, have triggered a wave of allegations about his governance, further exacerbated by criticisms from key figures within his own party. Amidst increasing protests, Orban faces mounting pressure as opposition parties demand investigations and reforms, while pro-government media launch vehement attacks against dissenters. Despite the turmoil, Orban’s silence prevails, setting the stage for a pivotal confrontation during his upcoming state of the nation address following planned anti-government protests.

