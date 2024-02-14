Delhi: Farmers face tear gas trying to resume march to India capital

Indian police have intensified their efforts for a second day to prevent farmers from Punjab state, who are demanding minimum crop prices, from reaching the capital Delhi. The capital is heavily fortified with barricades and security forces as the farmers, still 200km away, seek to renew their protest against what they see as unmet government promises from previous demonstrations in 2020. The farmers are calling for minimum support prices, income doubling, and the withdrawal of court cases from the prior protest. Despite police resistance and tear gas, the protesters continue their march, supported by some courts and opposition leaders who condemn the government’s actions and pledge legislative support if they come into power.

