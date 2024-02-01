Iran’s Guards pull officers from Syria after Israeli strikes

Reuters sources confirmed that Iran has pulled many of its senior officers and military advisers out of Syria due to targeted Israeli strikes against IRGC officials. Since December, Israeli air strikes have killed a top intelligence general, a senior Iran-Syria military adviser, and four other IRGC members in Syria. The sources said that Iran is attempting to maintain its influence in the region through its support for regional Shi’ite militias and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and has no intentions of completely abandoning its presence. Some sources indicated that this pullback and relocation of IRGC offices and residences in Syria is due to an intelligence breach that assisted the Israelis in targeting senior members. Some sources also said that Iran is continuing to recruit Shi’ite fighters from Pakistan and Afghanistan to deploy to its regional militias in Syria.

