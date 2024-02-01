Farmers’ anger spreads in Europe, governments promise to help

Farmers from a handful of European countries gathered near an EU summit in Brussels to protest farming policies they consider detrimentally restrictive. Farmer protests have also recently occurred in Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, and Germany over similar issues. The farmers claim that over-ambitious green policies and environmental restrictions hamper their ability to produce food at prices that can compete with international competitors that don’t have to follow the same rules. French protestors have arranged a convoy of tractors on roads outside Paris, and Portuguese protestors have blocked off some of the roads on the border with Spain. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced that France will pass legislation to ban cheap imports of food products that benefit from pesticides banned in Europe and also promised more aid to farmers.

