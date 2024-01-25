US envoy sees rapid F-16s sale to Turkey after Sweden NATO bid sign-off

Turkey’s parliament ratified Sweden’s bid for NATO membership on Tuesday, and now only Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s final approval remains. U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake stated that President Erdogan’s final approval would immediately allow the U.S. State Department to send Congress notification of the $20 billion F-16 sale that has served as an incentive for Sweden’s approval for the last 20 months. Ambassador Flake stated he expects President Erdogan’s approval within days. Sweden has responded to many of Turkey’s objections regarding its membership through new security laws. Following official approval from Turkey, the last remaining NATO member that has not approved Sweden’s bid is Hungary. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are set to meet later this week. Hungary’s parliamentary speaker reaffirmed that he does not feel the current situation necessitates Sweden’s accession to NATO membership.

