Russian jet crashes carrying Ukrainian PoWs – Moscow

A Russian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane has crashed in the southern Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border. Russia’s defence ministry said the plane was carrying 65 captured Ukrainian military personnel for a planned prisoner exchange. However, Ukraine’s general staff said the plane was transporting missiles for Russia’s S-300 air defence systems and made no mention of prisoners of war. Video footage showed the plane crashing and exploding in a field near a residential area. The regional governor said everyone on board had died. The cause of the crash is unclear, and Ukraine said it was investigating.

