Iran’s Guards attack Israel’s espionage centers in Iraq, state media says

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated on Monday evening that they attacked Israel’s “espionage headquarters” in Iraqi Kurdistan. The statement also noted that an elite unit conducted an operation against the Islamic State (IS) in Syria. The IRGC fired ballistic missiles at “anti-Iranian terrorist groups” in Kurdistan’s capital of Erbil. Although some of the targets were in a residential area near the U.S. consulate, no missile strikes impacted U.S. facilities. The Kurdistan government’s security council said that the strikes killed at least four civilians, including multimillionaire Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, and injured another six. Other targets included a Kurdish intelligence official’s home and a Kurdish intelligence center. The operation in Syria against the Islamic State is likely Iran’s response to the bombing that killed almost 100 people at a memorial for Qassem Soleimani earlier this month.

