Gloria Maya Musu-Scott: Liberia’s ex-chief justice sentenced to life for murder

Gloria Maya Musu-Scott, Liberia’s former chief justice and justice minister, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her niece, Charloe Musu. The trial revealed that Musu-Scott, along with three other women, inflicted severe injuries on her niece, including stab wounds, resulting in her death. Musu-Scott denied the charge, attributing the death to an intruder. Her conviction and sentencing shocked many, given her prominence in Liberian politics and law. Musu-Scott, a respected figure in women’s rights advocacy, served in key legal and political roles until her retirement in 2003. Her lawyer plans to appeal, citing alleged errors in the judge’s rulings and suggesting jury interference by justice ministry officials. This case unfolded during the lead-up to President-elect Joseph Boakai’s election victory, with Musu-Scott being a significant member of his political party. Boakai is set to assume the presidency after defeating George Weah.

