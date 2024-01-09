Hezbollah hits Israeli base with drones in response to killings

In response to recent Israeli air strikes and assassinations in Lebanon, Hezbollah fired explosive drones at an Israeli base in Northern Israel on Tuesday morning. Recent Israeli strikes killed deputy Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, and further strikes on Monday killed Wissam Tawil, another Hezbollah commander. Hezbollah’s response marks the first time the group has directly attacked Israel’s army headquarters in Safed. An Israeli army spokesperson acknowledged the operation but stated there was no significant damage that resulted from the drone attack. Israel has killed over 130 Hezbollah fighters since the conflict erupted last October, including an air strike that killed three in the town of Ghandouriyeh on Tuesday. Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Qassem stated that the group will respond accordingly in order to deter Israel’s operational expansion along Lebanon’s southern border.

