China piles pressure on Taiwan ahead of election

Taiwan will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday amid heightened tensions with China. Taiwan has recently accused China of floating spy balloons across the Taiwan Strait, and China threatened to enact new trade measures against Taiwan on Tuesday.

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has also accused China of meddling in the upcoming election, which China brushed off as “dirty tricks” to bolster anti-China sentiments. DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te stated on Tuesday that he seeks to maintain the status quo with China and pursue peace through strength. Beijing has previously denounced Lai and called him a separatist.

China’s commerce ministry announced it was looking into suspending tariff concession on various Taiwanese products on Tuesday. These measures would impact the agriculture, fishery, machinery, auto, and textile industries. China similarly suspended tariff concessions on specific Taiwanese petrochemical products in December 2023.

