Russia has criticized the US sanctions imposed on the Arctic LNG 2 project, claiming that the measures undermine global energy security. The sanctions, announced last month by the United States, are part of efforts to limit Moscow’s financial capacity to engage in the conflict in Ukraine. Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, called the US actions unacceptable, particularly concerning large international projects like Arctic LNG 2, which plays a role in the energy balance of many states. The Arctic LNG 2 project is crucial for Russia’s goal of increasing its global market share to a fifth by 2030-2035 from the current 8 percent. The sanctions have led partners from China, Japan, and France to suspend their participation, and the project developer Novatek declared force majeure over LNG supplies. Western countries have imposed extensive sanctions against Russia in response to its military intervention in Ukraine. Russia asserts that Europe has suffered more from the sanctions, while it has successfully found new markets in Asia. Meanwhile, Russian forces recently conducted an overnight drone raid in Ukraine, resulting in two deaths and the destruction of numerous drones.

