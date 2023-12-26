Israeli airstrike in Syria kills senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards member

On Monday, the Israeli Defense Forces carried out an airstrike near Damascus that killed senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps adviser Sayyed Razi Mousavi. The IRGC adviser was responsible for maintaining the military alliance between Syria and Iran.

Iran’s state television interrupted its programming to announce Mousavi’s death. The network described him as one of the IRGC’s oldest advisers in Syria and stated he was with Qassem Soleimani during the US airstrike that killed him in 2020. Iranian ambassador Hossein Akbari stated Mousavi was a diplomat, and Israel struck him while returning home from work.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Israel will “pay the price” for its action. The IRGC similarly stated that the Israelis will “pay for this crime.” The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group stated Mousavi was a crucial supporter of Palestinian resistance in the region.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on these reports from Iran. IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari vaguely remarked that Israel will continue to protect its security interests in the region.

