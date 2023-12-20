Polish state TVP Info channel off air as Tusk reforms kick in

The French parliament passed legislation aimed at depoliticizing public media, leading to the dismissal of heads at TVP Info in Poland and triggering a sit-in protest by the Law and Justice party (PiS). The move comes after PiS lost power, prompting the new coalition government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, to promise unbiased news coverage. However, PiS members accused the government of unlawful actions, denouncing the dismissal of state media heads as a breach of the rule of law. The situation reflects a wider political divide, with PiS previously imposing control over media narratives and public institutions during its tenure. The coalition’s swift actions have faced opposition from PiS allies like President Duda, potentially impacting further changes in state media. Meanwhile, plans for personnel changes in TVP were reported, aiming to address journalistic standards.

