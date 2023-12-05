Remains of five crew found after US Osprey aircraft crashes off Japan

U.S. and Japanese dive teams found the remains of five crew members from a V-22 Osprey aircraft that went down off Japan’s western coast last week. Divers located one crew member’s body last week, and two more crew members remain missing.

The eight crew members were conducting a routine training mission last Wednesday when the tilt-rotor aircraft went down near Yakushima Island. Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated that joint efforts to locate the remaining crew members will continue.

Tokyo has voiced concern about ongoing Osprey flights by the U.S. military in Japan. The specific unit of the downed V-22 Osprey has suspended flight operations, but other U.S. military aircraft resumed flights after a series of safety checks. Critics have protested the U.S. military’s use of Ospreys across Japan’s southwest islands, stating it is prone to accidents.

