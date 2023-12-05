Remains of five crew found after US Osprey aircraft crashes off Japan

U.S. and Japanese dive teams found the remains of five crew members from a V-22 Osprey aircraft that went down off Japan’s western coast last week. Divers located one crew member’s body last week, and two more crew members remain missing.
- The eight crew members were conducting a routine training mission last Wednesday when the tilt-rotor aircraft went down near Yakushima Island. Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated that joint efforts to locate the remaining crew members will continue.
- Tokyo has voiced concern about ongoing Osprey flights by the U.S. military in Japan. The specific unit of the downed V-22 Osprey has suspended flight operations, but other U.S. military aircraft resumed flights after a series of safety checks. Critics have protested the U.S. military’s use of Ospreys across Japan’s southwest islands, stating it is prone to accidents.
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/remains-five-crew-found-after-us-osprey-aircraft-crashes-off-japan-us-air-force-2023-12-04/