Guyana will stay alert after Venezuela vote on territorial dispute

Guyanese Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo stated his country will remain vigilant after a Venezuelan referendum declared their territorial claim to the disputed Essequibo region. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has prohibited Venezuela from changing the status quo in the region, which is currently under Guyanese control.

Analysts have noted that the ostentatious vote was likely an attempt by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to test the waters ahead of a 2024 presidential election. The U.S. State Department said it supports a peaceful resolution to the dispute. Guyana asked the ICJ to bar the upcoming five-question referendum regarding the region, but it declined.

Venezuela reactivated its claim to the Essequibo River and the surrounding region after the discovery of offshore oil and gas. The maritime border between Venezuela and Guyana is also in dispute. Maduro has assured Caribbean countries that he will not invade the region, but Jagdeo stated Guyanese leadership cannot trust assurances from the Maduro government.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/guyana-will-stay-alert-after-venezuela-vote-territorial-dispute-vp-2023-12-04/