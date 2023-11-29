US says it foiled alleged plot to assassinate Sikh activist in New York

The US disrupted an alleged assassination attempt targeting an American supporting a Sikh separatist state in New York. Nikhil Gupta, an Indian accused of seeking a hitman, was actually negotiating with an undercover agent. Gupta, 52, detained in the Czech Republic awaiting extradition, allegedly planned the hit directed by an unnamed Indian official. The White House raised the issue with India, dispatching intelligence leaders. While unnamed, reports suggest Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen, was the target. Pannun questioned India’s potential role, stating confidence in legal repercussions for those involved. Sikhs, advocating for Khalistan, a separate Sikh state, have faced past conflicts. Gupta, recruited by an Indian official, aimed to deceive the target, arranging the assassination and funding it partially before being arrested. The plot was linked to Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder, an advocate for Sikh independence in Canada.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-67570007