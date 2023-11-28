North Korea says its new spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon

North Korea successfully launched its first spy satellite last week with the intention of monitoring U.S. and South Korean military movements. On Tuesday, North Korean state media announced that Kim Jong Un personally reviewed satellite imagery of the White House, Pentagon, and naval installations in Norfolk. State media added that the satellite also monitored military activity in South Korea, Guam, and Italy. South Korea has not been able to verify any of North Korea’s claims, and Pyongyang has not publicly released any of the imagery it referenced on state television. Experts also debate the usefulness of medium-resolution satellite imagery in the event of conflict, where frequent flyovers from a network of satellites are essential to tracking ground developments.

