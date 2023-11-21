Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal on Gaza truce and hostages is close

Hamas and Israeli leadership both indicated that they are on the cusp of reaching a temporary truce on Tuesday. The deal would likely secure the release of 50 civilian hostages from Hamas and an unspecified number of minor-aged Palestinian captives from Israeli custody, as well as a multi-day pause in fighting.

In a statement to Reuters, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the group delivered a response to Qatari mediators and is “close to reaching a truce agreement.” A Hamas official told Al Jazeera TV that negotiations are currently focused on the length of a truce, the delivery mechanism for aid into Gaza, and the exchange of captives. Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, met with Haniyeh in Qatar on Monday. She later stated the two met in a strictly humanitarian capacity, but the ICRC is prepared to facilitate any future hostage releases.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Tuesday he is hopeful for good news regarding the hostages and that negotiations are making progress. Netanyahu convened his war cabinet at 1600 GMT to discuss the release of Israeli hostages. A U.S. official echoed the hopeful claims and stated this is the closest both parties have been to a hostage deal since the conflict began. Two Israeli TV channels quoted unidentified Israeli officials who said the deal could be reached “within hours.”

