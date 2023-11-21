China warns Argentina severing ties would be ‘serious mistake’

Argentinian president-elect Javier Milei has previously criticized China and stated he will not deal with communists. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the two countries made significant progress under Alberto Fernandez’s administration and cutting ties now would be a serious mistake.

Outgoing President Fernandez visited Beijing last month and regards China as a “true friend” of Argentina. Fernandez’s administration pledged greater coordination with China through international multilateral organizations and slated Argentina to become a new member of BRICS last summer.

In a speech last summer, Milei likened the Chinese government to an assassin and firmly stated that Chinese citizens are not free. Diana Mondino, the likely pick for foreign minister in the Milei administration, said Argentina will no longer pursue BRICS membership. Mondino also stated Argentina will “stop interacting” with the governments of Brazil and China.

