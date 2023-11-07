Hezbollah MP: group will respond ‘double’ over Lebanese civilians hurt

A Lebanese Hezbollah lawmaker announced on Tuesday that the militant group will respond ‘double’ to any Israeli attacks on civilians. An Israeli strike killed three children and their grandmother in south Lebanon on Sunday.

The rise in violence across the Israel-Lebanon border has increased fears of regional escalation of conflict. The same Hezbollah lawmaker stated that the group has not yet “shown all its weight.” Israel said it struck various Hezbollah targets on Monday in response to large rocket attacks against Israeli cities. In total, over 60 Hezbollah fighters and 10 Lebanese civilians have perished along the Lebanese border since the conflict began earlier this month, as well as seven Israeli soldiers and one Israeli civilian.

