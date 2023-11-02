Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as Houthis attack from Yemen

The Israeli military deployed missile boats to the Red Sea on Wednesday. The reinforcements mobilized after Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen launched missile and drone attacks at Israel on Tuesday.

The Israeli military shared images of its Saar-class corvettes operating near its Eilat port shortly after the announcement. Israel will likely continue to expand security operations on its southern border as threats from Houthi rebels and other Iran-aligned proxy groups grow. Houthi leadership vowed to continue its attacks against Israel to help the Palestinians achieve victory. Online communities circulated a video showing a man in military clothing issuing provocative statements against Israel on Wednesday, but experts note that the Houthi statement stops short of declaring an all-out war against Israel. Israel has successfully repelled all aerial attacks launched from Yemen thus far. Explosions erupted in two Egyptian towns on the Red Sea last week after drones intended for Israel failed to reach their targets.

