Iran says ‘preemptive action’ by resistance front expected in coming hours

On Monday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian announced that Iran could engage in preemptive action against Israel on state TV. The announcement came one day after Amirabdollahian met with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Amirabdollahian told an Al Jazeera representative on Sunday that “it is highly probable that many other fronts will be opened” in the event of an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza. Iran publicly celebrated the Hamas assault on Israel but maintained it was not involved in planning or supporting the operation. Israel’s response has largely focused on Gaza, but multiple exchanges have occurred across its Lebanese and Syrian borders. It remains unclear how Iran could effectively organize forces to defend Gaza from an Israeli incursion, but it would likely utilize connections to armed groups in Israel’s neighboring countries.

