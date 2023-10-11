Australian Cheng Lei freed from China detention

Cheng Lei, an Australian journalist who had been detained in China for over three years, has returned to Australia. She was arrested in August 2020 while working as a business reporter for China’s state-run English language TV station CGTN. Her charges, which were never publicly disclosed, included “illegally supplying state secrets overseas.” Her release comes amid a gradual easing of diplomatic tensions between China and Australia, and it follows the lifting of Chinese bans on Australian exports earlier this year. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his welcome to Cheng Lei and her family, highlighting that “her case was concluded through the legal processes in China.”

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-67074992