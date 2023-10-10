Iran’s Khamenei says Tehran was not behind Hamas attack on Israel

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated on Tuesday that Iran was not involved in the recent Hamas attack on Israel. Khamenei did not hide his support for the attack when he stated that “we kiss the hands of those who planned the attack” on Israel and blamed Israel for provoking Palestinians.

Israel has long accused Iranian leaders of supplying arms to Hamas and promoting violence in The Levant. Tehran has previously admitted to supporting Hamas with moral and financial support. US officials claimed Iran was complicit in the Hamas attack and warned the country not to become involved further, but added there is no intelligence to support this claim. French officials also stated on Tuesday that they believe Hamas had outside cooperation, but could not find concrete evidence linking Iran to the planning of the attack. At 7:45 EDT on October 1o, Israeli TV put the death toll at 900 and Gaza’s Health Ministry stated over 687 Palestinians are dead after retaliatory airstrikes.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/irans-khamenei-says-tehran-was-not-behind-hamas-attack-israel-2023-10-10/