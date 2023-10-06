Syria war: Dozens killed in drone attack on graduation ceremony

A drone attack on a Syrian military academy in Homs has killed at least 89 people, according to Syria’s health ministry. The explosive-laden drones targeted a graduation ceremony, with women and children among the casualties. A UK-based monitoring group reported 116 people killed. The Syrian army blamed the attack on “terrorist groups backed by known international forces,” and there was no immediate claim from rebel groups. The drone attack is believed to have been launched from opposition-held areas northwest of Homs. The UN’s special envoy for Syria described the attack as “horrific.”

