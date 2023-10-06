Iran’s activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Narges Mohammadi, an imprisoned Iranian human rights activist, has been awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless efforts to combat the oppression of women in Iran and promote human rights and freedom for all. This award recognizes her courageous fight against discrimination and oppression, particularly targeting women in Iran. Ms. Mohammadi is currently serving a 31-year prison sentence in Iran and has endured 154 lashes as part of her punishment. The Nobel committee’s decision sends a strong signal of disapproval to the Iranian authorities and highlights the importance of human rights and women’s rights on the global stage.

