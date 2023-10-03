After Ankara bombing, Turkey hits back in Iraq and at home

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for a recent bombing attack near government buildings in Ankara. One bomber was killed in the blast, while the other was killed by Turkish security forces. Two Turkish police officers were injured in the blast.

The Turkish Armed Forces responded with airstrikes against 20 PKK targets in Iraq’s Metina, Hakurk, Qandil, and Gara regions. The defence ministry stated that many militants were neutralized in the effort. Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid denounced the Turkish airstrikes and Turkish military bases in the Kurdistan region and hoped to reach an agreement with Ankara. The Turkish interior ministry stated that it positively identified one of the attackers as a PKK member, and counterterrorism police raids throughout Turkey have detained an additional 20 individuals with suspected PKK ties. The ministry also noted that the two men obtained the vehicle after murdering a driver in Kayseri.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkey-says-neutralised-many-militants-north-iraq-air-strikes-2023-10-02/