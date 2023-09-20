Iran hijab bill: Women face 10 years in jail for ‘inappropriate’ dress

Iran’s parliament has passed a bill that would increase prison terms and fines for women and girls who break the country’s strict dress code. Those dressed “inappropriately” face up to 10 years in jail under the bill. The move comes a year after protests erupted over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who was held by morality police for an allegedly improper hijab. Women have increasingly stopped covering their hair in public, despite the return of the morality police to the streets and the installation of surveillance cameras. The bill still needs to be approved by the Guardian Council to become law.

