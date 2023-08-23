Hawaii wildfires: More than 1,000 still missing as search continues

More than 1,000 people are still missing two weeks after a wildfire swept through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina. Search teams combing through the rubble are encountering difficulties as they find only bones or fragments of bodies. The official death toll stands at 115. The blazes destroyed most of the historic Maui town on 8 August, making these fires the worst natural disaster in Hawaii’s history. The exact number of the missing has been difficult to tally and authorities have asked family members to provide DNA to help identify victims. The fire destroyed around 2,200 structures and caused an estimated $6 billion in damage.

