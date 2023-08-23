Greek fires rage after migrant tragedy near border

Wildfires in Greece have resulted in 20 deaths, with 18 of the victims believed to be refugees and migrants who recently crossed the border and were hiding in forests. The fires continue to burn out of control in the foothills near Athens and the Evros region near the Turkish border. The surge in fires has been attributed to factors including strong winds and high temperatures. Efforts to control the fires are hindered by challenging weather conditions. Some blame migrants for the fires, but there is no concrete evidence to support this claim. Additionally, wildfires are also affecting areas in western Turkey, leading to evacuations and disruptions in marine traffic.

