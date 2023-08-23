At least 17 dead in India railway bridge collapse

A railway bridge under construction has collapsed in the state of Mizoram in north-eastern India, resulting in at least 17 deaths and several people missing. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined and an investigation is underway. Around 40 workers were reportedly at the site when part of the bridge collapsed. Accidents at construction sites are not uncommon in India, and this incident highlights ongoing concerns about infrastructure safety in the country.

