Alpine guide finds body missing on Austrian glacier since 2001

The body of a man believed to have died more than 20 years ago has been found on a rapidly melting glacier in Tyrol, Austria. Discovered at an altitude of 2,900 meters (9,500 feet), the man is thought to have had a skiing accident in 2001. His body was found alongside a rucksack containing a bank card and driving license. DNA tests are being conducted to determine his identity. Several similar discoveries of remains have been made in shrinking Alpine glaciers this summer, attributed to the melting ice revealing long-held secrets. Glacial melt has been at record levels in Austria and Switzerland due to rising temperatures.

