Thailand’s Srettha wins PM bid as ally Thaksin returns after years in exile

After weeks of political uncertainty, Srettha Thavisin has secured support from Thailand’s parliament. The real estate mogul represents the populist Pheu Thai Party, which ran against a coalition of military and old-money families that controlled the Thai government for years.

Pheu Thai’s figurehead, billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, also returned from a period of criminal exile that began in 2008. Under a friendly government, Thaksin will serve an 8-year sentence in a Thai jail. Thaksin and the Pheu Thai party deny that any deals were made for an early release from jail. Attempts to form a coalition with the previous election winner, the Move Forward party, failed after opposition from conservative and military-aligned lower house members and Senators. Tuesday’s developments mark another turning point in a two-decade battle between Pheu Thai and traditional government actors.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailands-pheu-thai-launches-pm-bid-fugitive-figurehead-thaksin-eyes-return-2023-08-21/